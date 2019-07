× Two drownings reported in Missouri this weekend

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol is reporting that there are two drownings this weekend.

One includes a 23-year-old man from Lebanon who drowned in a Laclede County pond after getting entangled in weeds and moss

The body of a missing swimmer was pulled from Mark Twain Lake Saturday. Investigators say 17-year-old Kamerion Rice of Springfield Illinois went into deeper water Friday, but could not swim, and went under.