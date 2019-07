Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Academy for Males of Color in Education is holding their first Summer awareness camp, an event to train the next generation of male teachers of color.

Joining the show today is Richard A. Cross, the program coordinator, educator and author, to discuss the event.

The camp is held at Lincoln University in Martin Luther King Hall, room 434.

For more information visit Facebook.com/amcelincolnu/.