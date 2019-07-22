× Belleville woman found dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Belleville woman found fatally wounded on Sunday.

According to Lt. Calvin Brown, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police, East St. Louis police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Bellevue Street just after 4:45 a.m. after the body of a woman was discovered just off the roadway.

Officers identified the woman as Amanda Legare. She’d been shot once and was declared dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, state police are investigating the deaths of two women found shot to death within 24 hours of each other in Washington Park. Sandra Reckmann, 49, was discovered July 9 along a deserted stretch of 56th Street surrounded by overgrown vegetation. The following day, the body of 56-year-old Bridgett Williams was located at John Thornton Memorial Park.

Investigators have not said if the deaths are connected.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Illinois State Police Special Agent Weh at 618-346-3760 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.