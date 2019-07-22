List of cooling centers in St. Louis area
Traffic updates: Heavy rain is causing major traffic slowdowns on roads around the area

Better Family Life to host job fair offering immediate employment for Bus Drivers

Posted 5:46 am, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, July 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Better Family Life will be hosting two job fairs to recruit school bus drivers and warehouse workers Monday, July 22.

They are looking to hire 50 people for warehouse jobs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and bus drivers from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.  All applicants must have a valid drivers license.

Training is provided to all new hires.

The job fair is scheduled to be held on : 

Monday, July 22
Better Family Life Office on Page Boulevard.
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m 1:00 p.m. -  4:00 p.m

Google Map for coordinates 38.662877 by -90.274766.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.