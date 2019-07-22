× Bissinger’s sold to St. Louis family running Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier will now be run by the Abel family. They’re the same people that own another St. Louis candy company, Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate. They assumed all operations in July.

The Abel family says that they will continue to run Bissinger’s as a separate business. The Bissinger’s kitchen, staff, and some equipment has moved into the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company’s plant on the Hill.

The former CEO of Bissinger’s, Tim Fogerty, is leaving the business to focus on the 23 City Blocks hospitality business. They run local venues like The Caramel Room, Lumen Private Event Space, and The Chocolate Pig.