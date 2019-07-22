× Blues asking for videos in search for National Anthem singers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues are looking for a new National Anthem singer after Charles Glenn’s retirement. This is the third year the team has held a contest to give a soloist or small group to perform before a game. The winner will join the rotation of anthem singers for the 2019/2020 season.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with the Blues to help conduct the contest. Among this year’s judges are Charles Glenn, Kennedy Holmes (St. Louis native and fourth-place finisher on season 15 of NBC’s The Voice), James Bertels (a previous contest winner), and two SLSO representatives.

Performers of all ages are encouraged to enter, including soloists, vocal performing groups, instrumentalists, and small instrumental groups. To be considered for an audition, performers must first submit a video before Friday, August 16, at noon.

Finalists will be invited to an in-person audition at Powell Hall to perform live in front of a panel of judges. The blind auditions are structured the same way musicians audition for the SLSO.