Domestic violence case reclassified as homicide after woman dies in shooting near Dogtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A domestic abuse victim has died after being shot in the head Friday afternoon near Dogtown. Police have identified the victim as Kimberly Schneider, 43, of the 6700 block of West Park in the Hi-Point Neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of a woman shot in the head at 1:30pm Friday. Police say they recently dealt with the suspect on a previous domestic violence call. The 74-year-old shooter turned himself into police after the incident. Schneider was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In this case, officers called in the Homicide Unit initially, because the victim had both an entry and exit wound to her head. Then Homicide left when they were informed she was alive.

Major Dan Howard said the suspect not only turned himself in, but they also found a gun. The case has been reclassified as a homicide after the victim succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.