Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Andrew Glantz, the founder and CEO of GiftAMeal, and Jeff Hopkins, an event manager at Dewey's Pizza, join the show to discuss the Tomato Explosion happening around St. Louis.

At 115 St. Louis restaurants, ordering a tomato related dish during the month of July will result in a $2-$5 dollar donation from that restaurant to Operation Food Search to help feed children in need.

For more information and to see the list of all 115 restaurants, visit tomato explosion.com .