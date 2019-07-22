Heavy rain slams the bi-state causing flooding and road closures
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Multiple road closures and water rescues are reported Monday across the bi-state due to major flooding.
Schuetz Road is closed at Adie Road due to high water, according to Maryland Heights Police Department.
According to the Union Police Department, St. Andrews and Denmark Road was closed due to the water on the roadway.
Police in Ellisville said that one lane in both directions in the 200 block of Old State Road was closed due to flooding.