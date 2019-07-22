Helping Hand-Me-Downs helps families break the cycle of poverty

ST. LOUIS - With the school year fast approaching many parents are wondering how they'll get their kids ready with basic needs.

A local organization Helping Hand-Me-Downs mission is to enhance the quality of life for children and families in the St. Louis area by meeting their immediate needs, then connecting them with life-changing resources that foster independence.

Founder and Executive Director Stephanie William along with Monica, Manager joined FOX 2 to discuss the many services they provide at each of their locations.

For more information visit www.helpinghandmedowns.org  or call 636-346-3719

