Traffic updates: Heavy rain is causing major traffic slowdowns on roads around the area

Metro bus delays after unusually high number of drivers call in sick

Posted 8:34 am, July 22, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bus riders in Missouri and Illinois should be prepared to wait. Metro reports that they’re getting an unusually high amount of drivers calling into work sick today. They’re warning riders that their commutes will likely be longer.

Metro is assigning other employees to drive MetroBus vehicles. They still do not have enough drivers to provide on-time service to all routes.

Customers with questions about their buses can call Metro Transit Information (314-231-2345), text (314-207-9786) or web chat at www.metrostlouis.org 7:00am to 6:00pm today.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.