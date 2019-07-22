× Mishap leaves two-year-old Missouri girl with cake saying ‘Happy Birthday, Loser’

BONNE TERRE, Mo. – A photo of a 2-year-old has gone viral after a mix-up at a Missouri Walmart left the little girl with a cake that read, “Happy Birthday, Loser.”

Melin Jones, 2-year-old Elizabeth’s mother, said she asked for the cake to read, “Happy Birthday, Lizard.”

“Lizard” is the toddler’s nickname.

Unfortunately, as Melin Jones was leaving the store, she realized the cake makers got the birthday wrong.

While the little girl looks glum in that photo, her mother went on Facebook to say the child cannot read just yet and they didn’t tell her what is said.

The mom ultimately went and got her daughter a brand new cake. This time, she opted to use Elizabeth’s name instead.

The cake mistake actually occurred last September but Melin Jones reposted the photos and that’s when they went viral.