WILDWOOD, Mo. - Hidden Valley Resort is being sold.

Peak Resorts, headquartered in Wildwood announced Monday it is merging with Vail Resorts Incorporated for $11 per share.

According to a press release, both companies have approved the deal, valued at about $264 million.

Vail Resorts will take over peak resorts 17 ski resorts including Wildwood.

Shareholders must still approve the sale. The transaction, if approved, is expected to close this fall.