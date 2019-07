Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our pets of the week are two adorable chihuahua-miniature pinschers. The females are from the same litter. They were pulled by animal control and will be available for adoption later this week. You can visit them at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.