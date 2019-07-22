Police: Suspects steal woman’s wallet, spend thousands at West County Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Kirkwood police are looking for the thieves who stole a woman's wallet out of her purse at a retail shop near the intersection of Lindbergh and Manchester.

Police said the suspects immediately went to West County Mall and spent thousands of dollars using the woman's credit cards.

Police said while one suspect started to chat with the woman and distract her, the other suspect reached into her purse that was sitting in her cart and took her wallet.

If you recognize the suspects in the photos released by police, you’re asked to contact the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.