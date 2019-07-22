Song of the Day- Muny Monday’s Paint Your Wagon

Following our beloved productions of The Unsinkable Molly Brown and The Wiz, The Muny again serves as a birthplace to a reimagined version of an American musical classic. This Lerner and Loewe gem from 1951 is set in the California gold rush, sharing a moving tale of ambition, love and home. Featuring shimmering numbers such as “They Call the Wind Maria,” “I Talk to the Trees” and “Wand’rin’ Star,” this reimagined adaptation has a revised book by Jon Marans and is produced in association with On the Wagon Productions and Garmar Ventures.

