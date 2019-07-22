State says not so fast on fake German heiress’ Netflix deal

Sorokin's attorney Todd Spodek is seen left of fake German heiress Anna Sorokin as she is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court May 9, 2019 following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services.

NEW YORK – Prosecutors want to prevent the fake German heiress and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin from profiting from her highly publicized case.

The New York Attorney General’s Office recently invoked a state law that forbids criminals from profiting off their crimes in a court challenge to a Netflix deal Sorokin signed last year.

Prosecutors say proceeds from the production should go to the Manhattan banks and hotels Sorokin defrauded out of nearly $200,000.

A message was sent to Sorokin’s attorney Monday seeking comment.

Sorokin lived a lavish lifestyle in New York’s high society and duped banks and celebrities into believing she was a wealthy heiress.

She was sentenced in May to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of grand larceny and theft.

