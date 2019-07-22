Two Louisiana cops fired over post suggesting New York congresswoman should be shot

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

GRETNA, La. (AP) – Two Louisiana police officers have been fired over a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “vile idiot” and suggesting that she be shot.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson announced the terminations Monday. Officer Charlie Rispoli was fired for a post saying Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” and not “the kind she used to serve” — an apparent reference to her having once been a bartender.

Officer Angelo Varisco was fired for “liking” the post.

Lawson said an internal investigation began after he was informed of the post by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. The newspaper reported that Rispoli’s post included a fake story making it appear that Ocasio-Cortez said, “We pay soldiers too much.”

Lawson said the department has contacted Facebook to see whether any other officers were involved.
