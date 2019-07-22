What makes St. Louis great? Jackie Joyner-Kersee says the region has ‘The best of everything’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Triple Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois but she has a lot of nice things to say about the city located directly across the Mississippi River. She appeared the Explore St. Louis campaign to celebrate the region.

Joyner-Kersee says that some of her favorite places in St. Louis include the Dred Scott Museum, History Museum, Saint Louis Zoo, the parks, and Botanical Garden. She also loves going to The Hill to sample Italian food.

One of the items that the Explore St. Louis interview focuses on is a way she is shaping the lives of young people. The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis helps provide after school education. She says they took her biography and turned it into a curriculum to help kids to”win” in life.

“It is important to me and to them that they are exposed to things that they don’t think they need to be exposed to. We’re trying to produce productive young people that can do great things,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Joyner-Kersee finishes the interview with this quote, “St. Louis has the best music, the best food, the best people, the best of everything.”