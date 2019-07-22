With heatwave over, Forest Park a popular summer destination again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Exercise is a little easier when the temperatures are in the 80s. Much better weather to start the week brought more St. Louisans outside. And that’s good news for golfers and those getting into the swing of summer.

From casting a line and fishing, to running for the finish line; there were many ways to enjoy a nice start to the workweek.

At the Highlands Golf and Tennis Center in Forest Park, more than 65 students got outside to practice their swings, and understand the difference between pitching and chipping.

Meanwhile, many took advantage of the great weather to get back outdoors on the golf range.

Golf ranges in Forest Park are open until 9 p.m. Golf camps going strong this week.