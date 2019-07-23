3 family members charged in connection to viral Disneyland brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Two men and a woman face a slew of charges after a family dispute turned violent at Disneyland earlier this month, prosecutors said.

The melee, which took place in the middle of Mickey's Toontown on July 5th, was captured on a video that subsequently went viral. It was also witnessed by other park guests at the Anaheim theme park, including children.

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, has been charged with five felonies and nine misdemeanors. He allegedly attacked his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, and endangered his child and three other children, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Robinson is also accused of threatening to kill a relative while they drove out of a parking structure after being kicked out of the Anaheim theme park, and assaulting a Disneyland cast member with his car after being escorted out by park security, according to the release.

The felony charges against him include domestic battery, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal threats, prosecutors said. The misdemeanor charges include multiple counts each of battery, and child abuse and endangerment.

His sister, 40-year-old Andrea Nicole Robinson of Compton, was charged with five misdemeanors, including four counts of battery and one count of assault, according to the release.

The woman's husband, 44-year-old Daman Petrie of Compton, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, prosecutors said.

Anaheim police were called out to the theme park to help break up the fight, which began between the two siblings and escalated to involve other relatives, authorities said.

The video shows punches being thrown, hair being pulled and people being knocked to the ground throughout the course of the fight. Four people were primarily involved, including one woman who appears to be a victim.

At one point, a man could be heard saying "I'm ready to go to jail tonight" during the brawl; the DA's office identified him as Robinson.

Family members and bystanders repeatedly tried to break up the fight as parkgoers called for help.

By the time Disneyland security responded, one of the men had already been subdued by a crowd of people who took him down after the footage captured him beating a woman.

They were then removed from the park.

The family denied the fight took place when officers originally interviewed them, according to the Anaheim Police Department. But the viral video prompted police to investigate the incident further and turn the case over to the DA's office.

Avery Robinson, who is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, faces a maximum possible prison sentence of seven years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said. He's being held in Orange County Jail.

Andrea Robinson faces a maximum of 2 1/2 years in jail if she's convicted on all charges, while Petrie could face up to six months in jail.