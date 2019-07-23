22-year-old Ole Miss classmate charged with Ally Kostial’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. - A fellow Ole Miss student was charged Tuesday with the murder of St. Louis native Ally Kostial. Police found Kostial dead on Saturday.

Lafayette County Sheriff's deputies arrested 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday for Kostial's murder.

Fox 2 News found he was active on Twitter, even tweeting around the time Kostial would've been killed. On July 20, Theesfeld tweeted, "you dropped a bomb on me, my number 1 pick for groovy song of the summer."

His Facebook profile says he attended a private school in Fort Worth Texas and then went to a boarding school three hours outside of Fort Worth. He enrolling at Ole Miss in 2016, the same year Ally Kostial left St. Louis for the university.

Theesfeld's father is a doctor who owns a pain management clinic in Ft. Worth. He posted a picture on Facebook of his son in 2013. It says, "Target Practice - 'my son Brandon Theesfeld gun tactical expert.'"

He told several media outlets Tuesday that his son is innocent and that he had his reasons which he cannot yet share.

Sheriff's investigators in Lafayette county have released very little about the investigation.

Close friends of Kostial talked about her incredible spirit.

“People always say nice things when people pass, but she was just - out of any friend that I've ever had in my entire life, she was the nicest person I've ever met,” said friend Sammie Martin.

From sports and cheerleading at Lindbergh High School to the golf club she started in college, and her time with Alpha Phi Sorority, Kostial's friends said her spark will live on.

“She was just so bright," said friend Margaret Illig. "She would just light up a room.”