Arsenio Hall confirms that he’ll be in the ‘Coming to America’ sequel

Posted 8:15 am, July 23, 2019, by

The Prince of Zamunda will not be alone in the “Coming to America” sequel.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall tweeted on Monday that he’d be in the sequel to the 1988 film with Eddie Murphy.

Hall played Semmi, the sidekick to Murphy’s Prince Akeem.

Paramount announced in February that the sequel is set to hit theaters next year.

The film will be directed by Craig Brewer and Kenya Barris is executive producing.

Little is known about the new plot. In the original, African Prince Akeem comes to Queens, New York, to avoid an arranged marriage. The film also starred James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos.

According to Deadline, “Akeem learns about a long-lost son, and must return to America to meet the unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.”

The as-yet untitled “Coming to America” sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on August 7, 2020.

