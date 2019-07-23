Body found in river believed to be that of missing swimmer

MOUNT VERNON, Ia. – Authorities have recovered from a river in eastern Iowa a body believed to be that of a missing swimmer.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found Monday in the Cedar River just south of the Iowa Highway 1 bridge, about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) southwest of Mount Vernon.

The sheriff’s office says the body will be autopsied and positively identified by a state medical examiner. The office says the body likely is that of 31-year-old Jairo Mejia Jimenez, of Cedar Rapids.

A search for him began Saturday night after it was reported that he’d gone under the water and didn’t resurface while swimming near the dam upriver at Palisades-Kepler State Park.

