City of Ferguson swears in new police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - The City of Ferguson sworn in the city's new police chief on Tuesday night. Chief Jason Armstrong comes to Ferguson from Forest Park, Georgia. He worked in that department for 18 years. He is taking over for former Chief Delrish Moss.

Chief Armstrong told reporters on Tuesday night he feels he will come in and be successful because Ferguson has many similarities as Forest Park, Georgia and said they also share similar demographics.

When asked how he will build relationships with the community he said it starts with one conversation at a time.

38.744217 -90.305391