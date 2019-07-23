× Endangered person advisory issued for missing 76-year-old woman

O’FALLON, Mo. – Authorities in O’ Fallon are asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old woman who went missing Monday afternoon.

According to the O’Fallon Police Department, Imogene Prince was reported missing from her residence at Missouri 94 at Church Hill Road.

Police described Prince as a Caucasian woman, 5’05” tall and weighing 220 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes.

Prince was last seen wearing glasses and blue jeans. She was driving a Black 2010 Nissan Sentra with Missouri license plates HB6C3H traveling westbound Missouri 94 from Marthasville, Missouri at 1:00 p.m.

Authorities said Prince has early onset of Dementia.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200 or their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911.