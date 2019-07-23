Friends reflect on losing their friend, Mississippi college student Ally Kostial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Ole Miss student and St. Louis native Ally Kostial was found shot to death near a Mississippi fishing camp Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old graduated from Lindbergh High School before heading to the University of Mississippi to study Marketing.

According to WLBT in Mississippi Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar near campus Friday night, but she never went inside.

The station also reports that authorities close to the case say Kostial went home around midnight but then left. None of her roommates heard her leave.

Kostial’s body was found Saturday morning about 20 miles from campus. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted it during a routine patrol. Kostial had been shot eight times.

In a Facebook post-Kostial’s dad wrote that she was at Ole Miss taking some summer classes and teaching fitness classes.