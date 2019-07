× Heavy flames rip through vacant home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Fast-moving flames rip through a vacant house Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue between Wabbada and St Louis Avenue.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 the people who had lived there moved out a few weeks ago.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.