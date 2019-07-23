× Home Depot employee dies after dry wall falls on him

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A 60-year-old man died overnight following an accident at the Home Depot where he worked.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Peters Police Department, the incident took place just after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Home Depot on Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

St. Charles County Ambulance rushed the man to a local hospital where he eventually died.

Investigators learned the man was operating a forklift inside the Home Depot. A large quantity of drywall fell on him as he got off the forklift.

The victim’s name has been released.