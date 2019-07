Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Krispy Kreme will unveil its first redesigned shop in more than a decade on Tuesday in North Carolina.

According to a news release, the North Carolina shop is one of 45 new Krispy Kremes that will open in new and existing markets throughout the year.

The redesign will offer doughnut-infused ice cream available in both milkshakes and scoop sandwiches.

Customers will also have the ability to customize Krispy Kreme’s original glazed.