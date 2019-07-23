× Mehlville High School Alumnus host BBQ fundraiser for fallen Officer Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS – Mehlville High School Alumnus has organized a fundraiser to benefit the family of fallen officer Michael Langsdorf.

Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed while he responded to a disturbance call at a Wellston market the afternoon of June 23.

He was a 1997 graduate of Mehlville High School and survived by his parents, fiancée, and two children. His father, Jerry Langsdorf, worked for the Mehlville School District and was principal of Margaret Buerkle Middle School before retiring in 2003.

BBQing for BackStoppers will be held Saturday, July 27 at Mehlville High School located in the 3200 block of Lemay Ferry Rd. There will be pork steak plates, pulled pork plates, hot dogs, and hamburgers provided by Bringing The Heat and Double J BBQ.

For more information call the MHS Football Boosters at (314) 486-2935.