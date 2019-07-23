Most affordable Labor Day destinations 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Labor Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking for one last, affordable getaway for the family you don't have to look too far.

Travel experts say it's a great time to take advantage of low airfares and affordable hotel rates.

The top spot for a cheap getaway is Chicago with a median airfare of $204 dollars round trip. The second most affordable spot is Puerto Rico where a round trip ticket averages between $280 to 300 dollars.

And the third most affordable destination is Las Vegas with round trip airfare costing just under $300.

For the best rates, cheapflights.com recommends flying out on Saturday, August 31 and returning Tuesday, September 3.