Most affordable Labor Day destinations 2019

Posted 6:25 am, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28AM, July 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Labor Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking for one last, affordable getaway for the family you don't have to look too far.

Travel experts say it's a great time to take advantage of low airfares and affordable hotel rates.

The top spot for a cheap getaway is Chicago with a median airfare of $204 dollars round trip. The second most affordable spot is Puerto Rico where a round trip ticket averages between  $280 to 300 dollars.

And the third most affordable destination is Las Vegas with round trip airfare costing just under $300.

For the best rates, cheapflights.com recommends flying out on Saturday, August 31 and returning Tuesday, September 3.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.