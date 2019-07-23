Special screening of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This is a scene from "The Peanut Butter Falcon", a modern Mark Twain style adventure that opens this Friday at Plaza Frontenac Cinemas. Tonight will be a special screening with our two guests Directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz.

