Third women found dead in the Metro East within a month

EAST ST. LOUIS - Tensions are high after three women are found dead in Metro East within the last two weeks. The latest woman found was Amanda Legare. Legare was located off the roadway near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. shot in the neck. A friend of the woman says she’s the mother of 5 children, 4 of whom who still lived in Michigan where Lagare had moved from to care for her sick mom.

This comes after two other women were found within 24 hours of each other in Washington Park. Sandra Reckmann, 49, was found on July 9 dumped into overgrown grass, while the following day Bridgett Williams, 53, body was found in the John Thornton Memorial Park.

The only information missing right now is that of a suspect. There’s no word on anyone right now and if they all could be possibly connected.

If you have any information in this, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.