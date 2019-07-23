You Paid For It: County Council to look into updating process to impeach County Executive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - The You Paid For It Team learns that there's an effort by the head of the St. Louis County Council to change who gets to kick the County Executive out of office. All of this comes after the chaos under Former County Executive Steve Stenger. He was forced to step down after a scandal in a federal pay to play scheme.

Right now, the public has the power to recall the County Executive and vote him out.

Under the proposed new change to the St. Louis County Charter the 7-member Council would decide on impeachment.

Under the plan, a council member could propose to impeach to a Council committee. Once the committee studies the matter it could draw up Articles of Impeachment.

The full Council would come together and vote on ousting the County Executive.

This charter change would have to be approved by voters.

A lot of residents seem skeptical of giving up power to oust the County Executive.