× A Mega Millions winner just hit the $168 million jackpot. But there could be 8 other new millionaires

Sorry, lottery-playing daydreamers. Someone in New Hampshire just stole your glory.

One lucky winner in the Granite State hit the $168 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night.

If the winner lacks the patience for annual installments over 30 years, he or she can choose the $108.5 million cash option.

But for all you non-millionaires, don’t rip up your tickets yet.

A whopping 612,456 other tickets won some kind of prize in Tuesday’s drawing, the Mega Millions organization said.

And eight tickets that didn’t hit the jackpot are still worth $1 million.

So maybe you should take a look at the winning numbers again. The lucky Mega Millions white balls were 1, 4, 23, 40 and 45, and the gold Mega Ball was 11.

Good luck. Odds are, you’ll need it.