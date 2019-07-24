Live Video: Robert Mueller testifies before congress about Russian election interference

Apartment fire blamed on person smoking while using oxygen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities say a person smoking while using oxygen apparently sparked a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of a Springfield apartment building with about 200 units.

KTTS-FM reports that the fire started early Wednesday on the third floor of the Franciscan Villa. One person was rushed to a hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A nonprofit group, called The Kitchen, operates Franciscan Villa as an affordable housing community.
