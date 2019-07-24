Live Video: Robert Mueller testifies before congress about Russian election interference

Attend those summer festivals in style

ST. LOUIS – Tis the season for festivals – music, barbecue, art, and more! Sean Philips from Mid-Rivers Mall visits Fox 2 News at 11 a.m. to show what you need to be on-trend and comfy all day long: maxis, minis, rompers, Boho-chic accessories, sandals, slip-ons, and more!

