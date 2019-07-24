× Belleville man convicted of 2017 murder, faces life sentence

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Belleville, Illinois man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted Wednesday for a 2017 murder, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, Lester Jones shot and killed Mario King on January 21, 2017.

A jury convicted Jones of murder/intent to kill.

Jones will be sentenced September 5. He faces a minimum term of 45 years. He’ll be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.