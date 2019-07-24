× Chicago police compile dossiers on people who spoke at police disciplinary meetings

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police for years compiled profiles on everyone who spoke at public meetings of the city’s police disciplinary panel. The Chicago Tribune reports the profiles of activists, police union officials and even relatives of an innocent woman killed in a high-profile police shooting were compiled in a process that included running criminal background checks. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had been unaware of the practice when she chaired the Chicago Police Board before her run for mayor.