Chicago police investigate beating of girl recorded on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating an attack on a teenage girl after cellphone video shared online showed her being repeatedly struck by a group of people as onlookers laugh.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter on Tuesday that the video ``is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better.'' Guglielmi says the video has been forwarded to the department's Special Victims Unit and a criminal investigation is taking place.

The video was shared online by a person who wrote that she was a friend of the girl who was attacked. The post said the girl has a ``mental disability.''

The video shows several girls or young women beating the girl as she screams. WLS-TV reports the girl was treated and released at a hospital afterward.