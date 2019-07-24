Circuit Attorney Gardner files for a new trial in 1994 homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man convicted of murder, may get a new trial nearly 25 years after the crime. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner now claims Lamar Johnson is innocent.

Johnson was 20-years-old at the time of the crime. He is now 45.

He was convicted of the October 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd in an apparent drug deal, gone bad.

Gardner`s new 'conviction integrity unit' found dozens of errors in the original prosecution, including a key witness saying police forced him to identify Johnson as the killer.

Even though the suspects were wearing ski masks. In an unprecedented move, Gardner has filed a motion for a new trial.

“Mr. Johnson was understandably thrilled and pleased to have the truth of what happened on October 30th of 1994 finally be acknowledged by the state and be acknowledged publicly,” said Lindsay Runnels, his attorney.

She says there is overwhelming evidence of his innocence. Johnson has been moved from a prison in Jefferson City to the jail in St. Louis, in anticipation of a new trial. A status hearing has been set for August.