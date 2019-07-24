Controversy erupts in Sunset Hills over proposed rugby field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO – Controversy in Sunset Hills over proposed rugby fields at the new Steven J. Bander Park.

There’s wasn’t an empty seat at the Parks meeting Wednesday evening where they were discussing the concept for the new Steven J. Bander Park.

But board members warned the audience they will not be discussing the proposed rugby field because the lease has already been approved.

But that didn’t stop some from trying to bring it up.

Some say they’re worried about flooding issues.

Others say they were worried about traffic and lighting.

St. Louis Bombers Rugby has leased a swatch of land where the old Sunset Hills Golf course used to be. The president of the organization says they’ll be using the newest form of LED hooded lighting and he believes the traffic won’t be any worse than what golf used to bring to that area.

The design plans for the rugby complex will be reviewed at the next city council meeting on August 13.