Forever 21 receives backlash after sending diet bars to customers ordering plus-size clothing

ST. LOUIS – Some shoppers feel body-shamed by the retailer Forever 21 after receiving diet bars with their plus-size clothing orders.

Multiple shoppers took to social media to complain about the fashion retailer after receiving Atkins bars that came in their packages.

The company says it sometimes includes free samples with online orders and in this case, the bars were included across all categories and sizes.

Forever 21 apologized and called it an oversight, adding that the samples have been removed.

