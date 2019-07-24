× Forever 21 receives backlash after sending diet bars to customers ordering plus-size clothing

ST. LOUIS – Some shoppers feel body-shamed by the retailer Forever 21 after receiving diet bars with their plus-size clothing orders.

Multiple shoppers took to social media to complain about the fashion retailer after receiving Atkins bars that came in their packages.

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG🏳️‍🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

Apparently @Forever21 sends out Atkins bars with all of its orders, which sends a wildly dangerous message to ALL of its customers. Not only is it fatshaming, it could also trigger people of all sizes who have EDs. This is as dangerous as it is inappropriate. https://t.co/gPfr3jMUK4 — Samantha Puc 🍦✨ (@theverbalthing) July 23, 2019

@Forever21 #F21xMe Wish this could have been a pic of me in my #Plussize swimsuits. But no. Its a pic of what jerks you guys are. An Adkins diet bar in my order is NOT COOL pic.twitter.com/64IQMIKrVd — Libby (@Libby40119) July 23, 2019

The company says it sometimes includes free samples with online orders and in this case, the bars were included across all categories and sizes.

Forever 21 apologized and called it an oversight, adding that the samples have been removed.