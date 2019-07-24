× Former Ladue Police Officer enters not guilty plea in Schnucks shoplifter shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former Ladue Police Officer Julia Crews was charged with second-degree felony assault and was scheduled in court today for arraignment. Her attorney, Travis Noble, told Fox 2 News she filed a written waiver of the arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

Crews is charged in the shooting of shoplifting suspect Ashley Hall during an incident at the Ladue Schnucks parking lot on April 23. Hall survived her wounds.

Crews told investigators she was reaching for her taser, but instead pulled her service weapon and shot Hall. Crews subsequently resigned from the Ladue Police Department and awaits trial.