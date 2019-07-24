Investigation continues into murder of 3 women in Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. - Violence and vulnerability. Illinois State Police say the shooting deaths of three women in the Metro East share similarities and police say they all shared the same lifestyle.

Detectives continue to follow up on leads; meanwhile, a resounding pain and heartbreak remain among those who live where the murders occurred, knowing whoever is responsible remains at large.

Investigators would not say if the deadly shootings were connected in East St. Louis and Washington Park. However, the investigation revealed similarities in the cause of death, the time of day they were murdered, the location they frequented and their lifestyles.

“Whatever they were doing, they did not deserve to be killed, whatever lifestyle,” said Washington Park Board Trustee Juliette Gosa.

Those who knew Williams said she kept to herself and are heartbroken

"They did not deserve that either. I don't know their lifestyle so I can’t speak on it, only Williams, and we all had hard times,” said Board Trustee Mary McKinney.

The most recent discovery was that of the body of 38-year-old Amanda Legare. She was found Sunday morning on the side of the road in East St. Louis. She had been shot once in the neck.

On the morning of July 9, 49-year-old Sandra Reckmann was found shot to death in an overgrown area on 56th Street in Washington Park.

Less than 24 hours later, the body of 56-year-old Bridgett Williams was found shot at John Thornton Memorial Park.

Investigators say Reckmann and Williams were both known by police to hang out in the Washington Park area.

"My street is dark when I go home, so I try and get home before it gets dark because I don't know who is out there or where they are lurking," McKinney said. "For a person to go out and kill three women for no reason, something has to be wrong with you. You’re sick and I hope they catch him or her, whoever it is.”

Illinois State Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers 866-371-8477.