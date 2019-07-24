Man and Woman found dead inside south St. Louis apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police are investigating 2 murders following the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a small apartment building on Dalton Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Police say each victim had been shot. Neighbors say the building was the site of several nuisance complaints including concerns over the number of people coming and going.

Police initially said the male victim appeared to be in his mid-40s and the female victim appeared to be in her mid-30s. A friend of the male victim said he was in his late 50s. Neighbors said they believed the woman was pregnant. Police could not confirm if that was true.

“If anybody sees anything or hears anything please don’t hesitate to contact the police department,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Shawn Dace. “Whatever little information you have may prove to be something major.”

Police were seen inspecting surveillance cameras around the apartment building and seized a computer Wednesday afternoon. A friend of the man who owned that computer said the surveillance cameras covered several angles around the building and believes it could provide police with an image of the suspect or suspects.

“They should,” said Carl James. “That’s why I want them (cameras).”

James said his friend also noticed several of the victim’s dogs barking overnight.

“He gave the dogs some water this morning,” said James. “He said they were barking all night and he didn’t think the guy gave him any water, so he gave him some water this morning.”

Neighbors we spoke with said they have no reason to believe this was a random act of violence. They said they feel safe and believe the victims were targeted.