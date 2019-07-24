× Man, woman found shot to death in south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the deaths of man and woman in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2600 block of Dalton Avenue in south city.

Police found a man and woman shot to death inside a residence.

The investigation is ongoing, Caldwell said.