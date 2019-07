Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We can get all the books we want before baby arrives but nothing prepares you for the real deal. Staff at Mercy Clinic Women's Clinic are helping new moms and dads with some of the problems new parents face.

Julia Phillips from Mercy Clinic Women's Health joined FOX 2 to discuss Mercy's free parenting clinics.

Mercy Parents Connect

10:00am - 11:30am

First Saturday & Third Wednesday Each Month