× St. Clair County Transit District announces Transit Vision 2020

ST. CLAIR, Ill. – There’s an effort underway to make public transportation smoother and quicker in Illinois.

The St. Clair County Transit District is conducting an in-depth review of the existing transit network through a study called Transit Vision 2020 .

The purpose of the study is to identify what is and is not working well, where service is and is not needed, and ultimately, how SCCTD can better serve the region.

The 9-month analysis begins Wednesday, July 24 of the entire metro bus system in the county.

For more information click here: